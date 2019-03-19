THE LARGEST international food and drink trade event in Wales is returning to a five-star resort soon.

Food producers, buyers and food industry professionals will gather at Celtic Manor on March 20 and 21 for BlasCymru/TasteWales, which is organised by Food and Drink Wales.

The two-day event offers an opportunity to network with industry experts and stakeholders and take part in a conference programme exploring the theme of accelerating sustainable growth – faster, smarter, cleaner.

This event will also showcase some amazing Welsh products, offering one to one sessions for buyers to engage with producers.

An array of speakers will be available, discussing the challenges and opportunities in the food and drink industry.

Speakers include Welsh Government Minister for Environment, Energy, and Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths AM; Claus Meyer, co-founder of the ‘world’s best restaurant’ title and innocent smoothies brand builder Tansy Drake.

Among the other leading presenters will be Kantar Worldpanel’s Chris Hayward to explain the changing demands of consumers; Kateline Porrit from food trend spotters thefoodpeople and social media guru David Levin.

100 new products will be launched at BlasCymru, including veggie and vegan burgers by Parsnipship Ltd; a new range of drinks by Radnor Hills; and much more.

Delegates are welcome to attend the conferences, at £100 for a day pass or £150 for both days. There is also an evening networking event on Wednesday evening giving guests the opportunity to network with 700 delegates, producers and buyers, which is £50.

To find out more, or book your place visit tastewales.com