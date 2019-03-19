THERE is still time to make your nominations in this year's South Wales Argus Sports Awards.

There are 14 different categories to recognise those who have made a difference in sport in this area.

The categories are:

* Professional Sports Personality of the Year

* Grassroots Sports Personality of the Year

* Young Sports Personality of the Year

* Senior Team of the Year

* Junior Team of the Year

* Community Club of the Year

* Coach of the Year

* Junior Coach of the Year

* Disability Sports Performer of the Year

* Volunteer of the Year

* Outstanding Services to Sport in Gwent

* Dragons Player of the Year

* Newport County AFC Player of the Year 2018/19

* Sports Personality of the Year

The awards will be announced at a special event at Chepstow Racecourse on Wednesday, May 22.

To make your nominations, go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/sportsawards - the deadline is Friday, March 22