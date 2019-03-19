THERE is still time to make your nominations in this year's South Wales Argus Sports Awards.
There are 14 different categories to recognise those who have made a difference in sport in this area.
The categories are:
* Professional Sports Personality of the Year
* Grassroots Sports Personality of the Year
* Young Sports Personality of the Year
* Senior Team of the Year
* Junior Team of the Year
* Community Club of the Year
* Coach of the Year
* Junior Coach of the Year
* Disability Sports Performer of the Year
* Volunteer of the Year
* Outstanding Services to Sport in Gwent
* Dragons Player of the Year
* Newport County AFC Player of the Year 2018/19
* Sports Personality of the Year
The awards will be announced at a special event at Chepstow Racecourse on Wednesday, May 22.
To make your nominations, go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/sportsawards - the deadline is Friday, March 22