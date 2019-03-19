A CAERPHILLY takeaway has been named the best kebab house in Wales.

Wales Kebab, in Abertridwr, has won the Best Kebab House in Wales award at the annual British Kebab Awards.

The takeaway saw off eight other companies last night in London to win the award.

Wayne David, the MP for Caerphilly, who nominated Wales Kebab was at the ceremony, said he was “delighted” with the success of Wales Kebab.

He said: “There was stiff competition from kebab houses from all over Wales and Wales Kebab would not have won if they had not been judged to be the best. I really hope that the business will go from strength to strength with this prestigious award having been awarded.”