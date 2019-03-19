PONTLLANFRAITH leisure centre could close its doors by the end of June, prompting fears that its closure would “kill communities”.

Caerphilly council say the facility is too expensive to run amid plans to overhaul sports and recreation services in the borough.

Keeping the leisure centre and its 3G pitch could also affect the sale of the wider site – which includes the former Pontllanfraith Comprehensive – for housing.

The road leading to Pontllanfraith leisure centre and the site of the former comprehensive school

If approved by senior councillors the centre would close by June 30, with existing block bookings transferred to Blackwood Comprehensive School and Islwyn High School.

READ MORE: Pontllanfraith Comprehensive School demolition delayed amid leisure centre uncertainty

Councillor Nigel George, cabinet member for neighbourhood services, said the plan to get ‘more people, more active, more often’ was set against a backdrop of financial pressures.

“We recognise that Pontllanfraith leisure centre is valued by some sections of the community, but there are alternative facilities available to meet the needs of existing users,” he added.

Closing the site would save the council £119,740 a year, while writing off outstanding repairs worth at least £150,000.

Caerphilly council offices at Penallta House, Ystrad Mynach

It would also increase the amount of money the authority stands to gain from selling the 19-acre site, which has been earmarked for up to 165 homes.

READ MORE: Caerphilly council agrees to sell land to make way for 450 new homes

The council expects to receive up to £2.9 million – but the valuation could drop to between £1.8 million and £2.3 million if the leisure centre is retained.

But the revived proposals have provoked further concern amongst those who have campaigned to save Pontllanfraith and Cefn Fforest leisure centres from closure.

Lord Kinnock joins protesters in Blackwood High Street as they campaign against Caerphilly Councils threat to close leisure centres. Pic: Chris Tinsley

Islwyn's Labour MP Chris Evans said: “It really is a devastating blow for the community and incredibly short-sighted by a council that will increasingly have to find money for mental health and obesity - both of which are helped by exercise.

“What message does this send to our young? And what about the old that can’t get to next nearest leisure centre? Removing these well-used resources will kill our communities.”

READ MORE: Labour's Islwyn MP Chris Evans slammed by Caerphilly County Borough Council's leaders for joining protestors

Blackwood Independent councillor Kevin Etheridge added: “It’s death by a thousand cuts. The community will suffer dramatically if that leisure centre closes.”

The council’s regeneration and environment scrutiny committee will discuss the report on March 26, before making recommendations for cabinet to consider on March 27.