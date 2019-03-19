CALLS have been made for Newport council to rethink its recycling policy to help churches.

Members of St Mary's Church in Malpas say they send tonnes of recyclables to landfill every year because the church is not provided with a garden waste bin.

The church says it has lots it wants to recycle but is currently unable to because of the council's policy.

Garden waste (orange lidded) bins are provided free of charge by the council to any domestic household with a garden, but churches say they are not helped.

Dave Woolven, a volunteer and member of the congregation at the church, said: "We are very keen to recycle.

"We have got bins in the kitchen and all the food packaging and food waste is taken home by members of the congregation.

"We have asked for an orange top wheelie bin but the council say we cannot have one because churches do not pay rates.

"We have borrowed a household waste bin and you cannot shut the lid because there is so much green waste.

"We must send tonnes to landfill every year and if it is the same at other churches there must hundreds of tonnes going to landfill."

Mr Woolven said the church is always well decorated with flowers, but that these, along with flowers from two gardens of remembrance and the graveyard end up in the general waste bin.

Other churches are also said to be frustrated by the issue, Mr Woolven said.

IN OTHER NEWS: Broader plan needed to move Blaenau Gwent off 'embarrassing' position at bottom of economic table

Newport's favourite takeaway food revealed

The Rev Rebecca Stevens, from St Mary's church, said the policy is hampering attempts to work towards an eco church award.

Councillor Kevin Whitehead has also called for the council to change its approach.

"Surely a more charitable attitude to our churches is called for," Cllr Whitehead said.

"Does the council want the clergy to police people in removing their loved ones dying flowers?

"Hopefully they’ll respond and provide a provision."

A spokeswoman for Newport City Council said the authority will try to find a way to help.

"Now that Newport City Council has been made aware of the issue officers will be in touch with Mr Woolven to discuss the best way to solve the problem,” the spokeswoman said.