WORK has begun on a new skate park and outdoor gym in Penyrheol, along with improvements to an existing children’s play area.

The work at Aneurin Park is being carried out as part of Caerphilly council’s Welsh Housing Quality Standard (WHQS) environmental improvements programme.

This programme will see more than £220 million invested into the homes of council tenants and their communities across Wales by 2020.

Around £260,000 will be invested into environmental improvements in Penyrheol, including the recent completion of extra car parking for residents in Gellideg and Penybryn.

Penyrheol, Trecenydd and Energlyn community council has also contributed £15,000 for improvements to the skate park, along with £2,225 from the Area Forum Budget.

Councillor Lisa Phipps, Caerphilly council’s cabinet member for homes and places, said “The environmental element of WHQS aims to create communities where residents feel proud to live.

"The projects being developed in Penyrheol are a great example of how this investment is also being used to improve health and wellbeing in local communities, by creating increased opportunities for residents to get more active outdoors.

I’d like to thank Penyrheol, Trecenydd and Energlyn Community Council and Penyrheol Community Association for working in partnership with us to deliver the improvements.”