THE first hustings of the Newport West by-election campaign will be held at the Pill Millennium Centre in Courtybella Terrace from 8.15pm on Thursday, March 21.

The event is open to all and no tickets are needed

All 11 candidates in the by-election - Jonathan Clark (Plaid), June Davies (Renew), Matthew Evans (Con), Neil Hamilton (Ukip), Ruth Jones (Lab), Ryan Jones (Lib Dem), Ian McLean (SDP), Hugh Nicklin (For Britain), Richard Suchorzewski (Abolish the Welsh Assembly), Phillip Taylor (Democrats and Veterans) and Amelia Womack (Green) - have been invited.

The by-election will be held on Thursday, April 4.