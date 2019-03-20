A MAN from Newport was arrested after allegedly posting offensive material relating to the recent terror attack in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The 31-year old was arrested last weekend on suspicion of breaching section 19 of the Public Order Act. He has since been released under investigation.

The arrest was made after Gwent Police received complaints from the public about his recent social media posts.

In a statement, Gwent Police said: “On Sunday, 17th March 2019, Gwent Police officers arrested a 31-year-old man from the Newport area on suspicion of breaching section 19 of the Public Order Act – the publication of distribution of written material which is threatening, abusive or insulting, and likely to stir up racial hatred.

“This arrest followed complaints by members of the public about recent social media posts.

“The man was questioned by officers and has since been released under investigation. Enquiries are ongoing.”

The attack on Friday of last week left 50 people dead and many more wounded.

On Saturday, Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old from Australia, appeared in court in Christchurch charged with murder.