RAIL passengers in Newport can save more money than ever on longer journeys in Wales and the borders as TfW launches its first pricing initiative to make rail travel more affordable for all passengers.

New Advance tickets, TfW’s first pricing initiative since taking over the franchise in October 2018, means all passengers can save up to 60 per cent throughout the Wales and the Borders network on many new journeys over 50 miles.

Under the previous operator, cheaper fares were only available to purchase on a limited number of routes.

Advance tickets are single tickets for specific trains which can be bought from 12 weeks and up to 6pm, prior to the day of travel. Passengers then purchase another Advance single ticket for return journeys.

Tickets are valid on the train booked and the earlier passengers buy a ticket, the cheaper it can be with the average saving at 48 per cent.

Passengers can check whether Advance tickets are available on their route by visiting tfwrail.wales, where the cheapest fare will always be highlighted or via the TfW Rail app.

TfW has also introduced ‘Delay Repay 15’ which offers compensation or refunds to customers if their train has been delayed by more than 15 minutes.

Colin Lea, commercial and customer experience director for Transport for Wales Rail Services, said: “We know that many people believe that travelling longer distances by train is expensive.

“We made a commitment to our customers last year that we would make travelling by train unrecognisably better in the future.

“We also committed to offering customers real value for money which we have been able to deliver more quickly with the launch of these new Advance tickets.”

To purchase Advance tickets, visit tfwrail.wales, any train ticket office or download the TfW Rail app.