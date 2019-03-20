A YOUTH group’s production of a popular musical is dancing into a city centre theatre soon.

Footloose, based on the 1984 American comedy-drama film by Herbert Ross, is being performed by Young Venture Players at Dolman Theatre, Newport, for a limited time only.

Follow the story of Ren, who has moved from Chicago to a small farming town with his mother only to discover the preacher has banned dancing and rock music.

Chaos ensues, with the reverend’s rebellious daughter setting her sights on Ren and her roughneck boyfriend trying to sabotage his reputation, with the locals quick to assume the worse about the new kid in town.

Committee member, Niki French, said: “Our creative teams looks at what’s available and tries to find something challenging, that can help the kids develop new skills and team work. Footloose has lots of dancing so seemed like a great choice.

“This performance will be particularly emotional, as many of the cast members will be leaving for university and such. It’s poignant as many have been part of Young Venture Players for several years, so they’ve been working very hard.”

The young actors have been rehearsing since October 2018, with the performance jam-packed with singing and dancing.

“It’s quite a process and amazing to see the transition,” added Ms French.

“We’re working on getting the stage up, then there will be the technical rehearsals and dressed rehearsals, when we make final adjustments.

“It’s really exciting, because the kids and the little army of people working backstage have put in so much team work and compromise. Without them this wouldn’t be possible.

“We’re so proud of everyone. It can be a tough process, but they’ve worked past the stress and soon get to see their efforts come together. It feels almost like a family.

“The Young Venture Players are all incredibly talented and they really come alive on stage.”

Footloose will be at Dolman Theatre on March 28, 29 and 30, with shows at 7.15pm. Tickets are £12 and available online at dolmantheatre.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01633 263670.

To find out more about the Venture Players groups, which includes Mini, Young and New (adult) visit their website at ventureplayers.wales