A FACTORY worker has quit his job and is planning a spending spree after scooping the life-changing £71 million EuroMillions jackpot.

Ade Goodchild, 58, now living in Hereford, has his eye on a new house with a jacuzzi, "a few staff" and dream holidays to the Grand Canyon and the Pyramids.

Mr Goodchild, whose family are from Blackwood, went public with his win on this morning.

He said: "I'm not one of these winners who is going to say this win won't change me. It bloody well will, or at least I'll give it a damn good go.

"There'll be no more shift work for me. I want to travel, find myself a lovely new home, go to top sporting events, and try many other things besides.

Ade Goodchild celebrates after scooping £71,057,439 in Friday's EuroMillions draw at the Abbey Hotel, Great Malvern. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

"I'm not a gardener but I'd like a bit of space for the dogs and a nice spot for my hammock on sunny days, so it would be good to have someone to take care of the view for me. I think I could also get used to a driver and even my own cook."

Mr Goodchild, who is handing in his notice after working for more than 24 years at a metal factory in Hereford, will spend some of his windfall on his family.

He said: "I am an only child and my parents have always been there for me. Like all parents, they worry about my mortgage, bills and how long I will have to work for. I've told my parents they can stop saving now and spend my inheritance.

"I was not brought up to be wealthy but I'm going to have fun learning."

He celebrated his win on Saturday by watching the Wales v Ireland Six Nations rugby match on television with his parents, with a takeaway pizza, spicy chicken wings and beer.

He said: "I don't normally check my ticket until Monday but I had an urge early Saturday morning and decided to scan my ticket on the National Lottery App. It gave me the winning 'ping' sound and I thought I might have won a fiver or something.

"But when I checked I thought hang on, it looks like I've won £71,000. I put my glasses on to double check, and then spotted that it was the jackpot prize and that all my numbers were circled. I thought wow, a lot of people have shared the jackpot this week but fair play.

"Then I read the prize amount again and realised that it was actually £71 million and just one winner - me. It was then that I called my mum and dad. Their reaction was one of complete shock - I still don't think it's sunk in for them."

He bought his winning ticket from The Co-op on Ledbury Road in Hereford.

The winning numbers from the draw on Friday, March 15 were 03, 15, 24, 42, 46, and Lucky Stars 09 and 12.