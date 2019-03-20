A GRANDFATHER who downloaded “horrendous” child pornography – which included an image of a one-month baby girl being abused – has avoided an immediate prison sentence.

Kelvin Hemmings, aged 59, of Central Avenue, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, also had films and pictures of extreme animal porn, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Suzanne Payne said officers from Gwent Police’s high tech crime unit executed a search warrant at the defendant’s home in January.

She told Judge Jeremy Jenkins how they found 10 films and 176 still images of child porn on Hemmings’ Samsung mobile phone.

There were seven videos and 32 pictures classified at category A, involving the most serious forms of abuse.

Miss Payne said that almost all the images involved girls and were aged from just a month old up to 12.

The judge heard that there were nine extreme pornography videos and films involving animals and one picture of child abuse involving a “computer image”.

Hemmings, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to four counts of possessing indecent images of children and one of possessing an extreme image of an animal.

Jamie Campbell, for the defendant, said his client was unemployed as a result of the case, having lost his job filling fire extinguishers, and was now living on two small pensions and his savings.

His lawyer added: “His best mitigation is his full admissions and full cooperation with the police.”

Mr Campbell said: “He is disgusted and ashamed by his behaviour. He has brought shame on his family.

“He knows how fortunate he is that they are supportive of him because these are the types of offences which ruins families.

“The defendant knows the images and videos are horrendous.”

Judge Jenkins told Hemmings: “The images you downloaded and stored represent the live abuse, in the most cruel way, of children.

He said to the defendant that, as someone who was “a family man” with grandchildren himself, “only you know the real reason why you downloaded them and kept them”.

The judge added: “You have all the attributes that can lead to your rehabilitation.”

He sentenced him to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years, a two-year community order, a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 180 hours of unpaid work and a victim surcharge.

The defendant must also register as a sex offender for 10 years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order until 2024.