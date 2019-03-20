RSPCA Cymru is appealing for the owner of a stray chicken who has been found with a broken leg.

The chicken was found straying in a garden at King Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, and was placed in a box for safekeeping by the homeowners.

RSPCA inspector Izzi Hignell said: “Its leg looked sore and at the vets we discovered that the leg was broken. But it has now been plastered and should heal.

A stray chicken has been found in Cwm with a broken leg. Picture: RSPCA Cymru

“We’re now appealing for information to try and find out where this chicken came from and hopefully reunite them with their owner.

"It is most likely she has escaped and has injured herself on the way.

“The chicken is now in our care until we find the owner, and if unsuccessful she will be rehomed.”

Anyone who may have information about this chicken and knows who her owner should contact the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018. Calls are treated in confidence.

For more information about keeping chickens as pets visit rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/farm/farmanimals/chickens