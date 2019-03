A MAN has been spotted exposing himself in Caerphilly.

The incident happened at the junction between Thornhill Road and Cefn Carnau Lane, on Saturday, between 1.05pm and 1.10pm.

The man has been described as white and aged between 25 and 45.

Gwent Police are appealing for information.

If you have any information you should contact them, quoting log 251 of 16/3/2019.