A MEMBER of a criminal gang who stole luxury cars and who travelled the world while being on the run for more than a year is starting his prison sentence this afternoon after police caught up with him in Spain.

Fugitive Miles Bishop, aged 34, from Newport, was flown back to Bristol from Malaga today to face justice after slipping out of Britain in November 2017.

The 34-year-old, formerly of Pillmawr Circle, fled the UK during his trial for conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal luxury cars.

Bishop was found guilty in his absence by a jury and sentenced to seven years in prison and banned from driving for five-and-a-half years.

Just hours after his easyJet plane had touched down on British soil, the defendant being flanked during the flight by officers, he was brought to Cardiff Crown Court by Gwent Police detectives to meet his fate.

Prosecutor Timothy Evans told Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke how Bishop had absconded to Dubai where he was convicted of and served a separate jail sentence for theft.

After being forced to leave the United Arab Emirates as a result of his conviction, the defendant then jumped on a plane to Moscow.

While in Russia, Bishop tried to book a private charter to Heathrow Airport in London before he boarded a flight to Malaga where he was arrested after getting off the plane by Spanish police last month.

Extradition proceedings began and Gwent Police yesterday flew to collect their quarry.

Judge Lloyd-Clarke told Bishop his seven-year prison sentence will start from today.

During his trial in December 2017, the jury heard how Bishop was part of a gang who broke into homes and stole luxury Mercedes and Audi cars.

The gang targeted three homes in Chepstow, Monmouth and Peterston-super-Ely, in the Vale of Glamorgan, between June 26 and July 19, 2017.

He was one of five men who were jailed for 26 years after keys were stolen before the cars were taken from their drives.

They also made off with sentimental items including an MBE medal, an ornate Faberge egg and jewellery.

The defendants were arrested and charged for their part in these crimes following the discovery of the cars, analysis of mobile phones and CCTV footage.

Robert Coulson, aged 43, of Graig Park Road, in Newport, was sentenced to nine years imprisonment and was disqualified from driving for six-and-a-half years.

Steven Gorry, aged 31, of Sycamore Avenue, Newport, was sentenced to seven years in jail and disqualified from driving for five-and-a-half years.

Gareth Elliott, aged 38, of Stanley Road, Pontypool, was sentenced to two years imprisonment and was disqualified from driving for two years and eight weeks. He was also sentenced to additional 16 weeks imprisonment for a breach of a suspended sentence.

Geni Dragjoshi, 30, of Gomer Street, in Willenhall, near Birmingham, was sentenced for handling stolen goods. He received 12 months in jail and an 18-month driving disqualification.