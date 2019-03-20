A CALL for larger bins on a road said to be blighted by litter has been rejected by Newport council.

Caerleon ward councillor Joan Watkins contacted the city council to ask for larger capacity bins in Cold Bath Road, Caerleon, as a matter of urgency.

Cllr Watkins says the road is used to access Caerleon Comprehensive School, attended by some 1,600 students.

However the canteen can only accommodate around 600 students, meaning many go into the village to get food during the lunch break.

"The school works hard to educate students with regard to the need for proper litter disposal, but both staff and students are not assisted in this by the authority providing insufficient capacity litter bins on this road," Cllr Watkins said in a question to Cllr Roger Jeavons, cabinet member for streetscene.

"Currently there is one standard size bin together with two very small bins attached to lampposts one of which falls to the ground on a regular basis provided on this road.

"This is simply not sufficient to accommodate the amount of rubbish engendered by the children having to leave the school premises to access food.

"Local residents and the environment are therefore severely compromised by overflowing bins and litter."

In response, Cllr Jeavons said the request was given proper consideration before being refused.

The council says there have been no complaints about litter in the area.

It also says bin provision in the school area is similar to that of other similar sized schools in Newport.

"Newport City Council receives numerous requests for additional litter bins and has a finite resource," Cllr Jeavons said.

"As such we must prioritise requests to replacement of damaged bins, new developments and areas that demonstrate a significant additional need."