A POPULAR venue has an awesome musical line-up on offer this weekend.

The Dragonffli, on Crumlin Street in Pontypool, is open every Friday and Saturday hosting live music, from rock to pop, from indie to metal.

The venue opens exclusively for these days, giving guests the opportunity to enjoy live entertainment, from 7pm.

The Dragonffli (Picture: Jaggery/Geograph)

Nick Byrne owns The Dragonffli and said: “We are open on Fridays and Saturdays from 7pm. Last orders are at 1am, with everyone out by 1.30am.

“We host live music, featuring all the best up-and-coming bands and tributes. Our prices are cheap, with a fully-stocked bar available. The atmosphere is like TJs was back in the day.”

This Friday, Aaron Water and the Daze of Change will be playing, joined by resident dancer Angel Flame with The Crazy World of Arthur Brown.

Special guests will be dynamic duo, Oxbowlake, with entrance at £5 per person.

On Saturday, The Dragonffli has a diverse line-up on the cards, featuring a metal band and an indie band.

Just Drive and That Which Ate The Moon will be rocking out at stage from 8pm, with doors open from 7pm.

Indie rock band Just Drive (Picture: Liz Gander)

The Reissues were also scheduled to perform, but had to cancel due to a band member being hospitalised.

Entry for this is £3, with the money helping support future gigs at The Dragonffli.

The Dragonffli is open two days a week, with car parking available for those driving.

You can find The Dragonffli on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram by searching for @thedragonffli