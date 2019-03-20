THE funeral of the former Newport West MP Paul Flynn is set to be held on Friday.

Mr Flynn, who had been ill for some time, died on February 17.

His funeral will take place at St Woolos Cathedral in Newport at 11am.

Mr Flynn was a Newport borough councillor for nine years, to 1981, and a Gwent county councillor for eight years, to 1982, before beginning a long and distinguished parliamentary career.

His first attempt at becoming an MP for Labour - fighting the Denbigh constituency in the October 1974 General Election - was unsuccessful.

But in June 1987, he won back the Newport West constituency for the party from sitting Conservative MP Mark Robinson, and had represented the area ever since.

Last October, he described his health problems as being "more severe than anything I've ever dealt with" and "greatly regretted" having to announce that he would be standing down "at the earliest opportunity".