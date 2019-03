A 70-year-old woman suffered minor injuries and had her bag stolen during a robbery outside Bettws Social Club, in Lambourne Way, Newport, last night.

The incident happened at around 10.15pm, and was carried out by a man of around 25 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting log number 551 of 19/03/19. Alternatively, direct message the force on Facebook and Twitter, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.