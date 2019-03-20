SEVENTY-five jobs will be created in Newport as a result of a £1.5 million extension project at a hospital that cares for people with neurodegenerative diseases.

St Peter's Hospital, in Langstone, is being extended by owners Ludlow Street Healthcare to help meet growing demand for care provision for people living with such diseases.

The extension at St Peter's will be completed over three phases, with the first adding an extra 4,542 sq ft of space. Six new beds will be added on the ground floor, bringing the total to 39, and there will be new living and dining areas, a kitchen, and a nurses' station. The first floor will house a conference room and offices.

Work is set to be completed by the end of June in preparation for people to move in later in the summer.

The hospital specialises in assessing, treating, and rehabilitating people with complex dementias, Huntington’s Disease and acquired brain injuries. It has recently been awarded the highest service ranking from the Care Quality Commission.

Twenty-five new jobs will be created in the first phase, including support staff, nurses, and catering roles.

Phase two, the building of which is due to start later this year, will add 12 more beds and require a further 50 new staff.

A third phase is also proposed, with a start date to be confirmed soon, and overall the project aims to add an extra 23 beds.

Jane Watkins, Ludlow Street Healthcare's deputy chairman, said the increased specialist service provision will mean that Welsh patients who are presently being cared for outside of Wales will be able to return and live closer to home and their families.

“We are delighted to be able to announce the St Peter’s Hospital extension project, which we feel will significantly enhance the highly regarded treatment and rehabilitation service we already offer," she said.

“There are currently 800,000 people living with dementia in the UK, and due to people living longer and changing lifestyles, this is forecast to increase to one million.

“This construction project, along with the extra staff and facilities, means we will be better able to meet the growing requirement for specialist neuropsychiatric care.

“We have long believed that St Peter’s Hospital is a leader in the care of people with neurodegenerative disorders, and we feel that this significant investment and new build will reinforce this position.”

Ludlow Street Healthcare provides specialist care for adults over 18 years old who have complex mental health problems, autism, learning disabilities, and neurological conditions including dementia and acquired brain injuries. Its other operations include hospitals in Pontypridd and Cardiff.