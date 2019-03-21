ONE year since Devauden schoolboy Tom Walker scaled one of Wales' highest peaks to raise funds for charity, his family and friends are preparing to take on the same challenge in his memory.

Tom was the youngest of 90 people who defied cold and wet conditions to tackle the Brecon Beacons Night Hike last year to raise vital funds for Cancer Research Wales.

Now, on Friday, March 22, family, friends and teachers will be retracing the steps of the young Monmouth School for Boys pupil who died last June, aged 13, from leukaemia.

“All of the money we raise will go to Tom’s fund,” Tom's mum, Debbie, said.

“We currently have 148 people taking part in the night hike, including me, Tom’s dad, Tim; and his two sisters Holly and Emily.

“Tom’s sisters are planning to take along stones they have painted to remember Tom.

“We would like more people from the community to join us and make it another special evening in our son’s memory.”

The money raised from this event will go towards the cost of funding a three-year £100,000 PhD research project into leukaemia.

It follows on from a 12-hour swimathon, co-organised by one of Tom's sisters, in January which raised £20,000 for the fund.

The total in Tom’s fund currently stands at more than £60,000.

Mrs Walker said: “The money we have raised so far has been incredible, but what everyone is doing is so much more than that.

“Every time someone does any fundraising, it shows us, as a family, that people are thinking of and remembering Tom. And we thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.”

Almost 150 people have already signed up to take part in the nine-kilometre guided night-hike on Pen y Fan on Friday.

But there is space for at least 400 people on the walk, which will start at 7pm and is expected to take around three-and-a-half hours to finish.

To sign up for the Brecon Beacons Night Hike, visit: www.habsmonmouth.org/news-events/brecon-beacons-night-hike/

To make a donation, please visit: www.justgiving.com/campaign/BreconBeaconsNightHike2019

– Brecon Beacons Night Hike #RememberingTom – At a glance

Brecon Beacons Night Hike will take place on Friday 22nd March.

Meeting Point: Pont Ar Daf car park, Brecon, LD3 8NL.

Walking distance: Approximately 9km (and lasting around 3 ½ hours).

Registration is £30 for adults and £20 for children.

All money will go towards the Cancer Research Wales PHD research fund in honour of Tom Walker.

Participants must be aged over 12 years with children under 18 accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Dogs are not allowed for safety reasons.

JT Expeditions will manage the event, providing fully-trained mountain leaders, who will look after safety, first aid and risk assessments.

The Brecon Beacons climate is forever changing. Please follow the kit list which will be sent by JT Expeditions after you sign up to take part.

– Brecon Beacons Night Hike – Timetable

6.15pm – Participants will arrive at Pont Ar Daf car park in Brecon.

6.30pm – Participants sign-in and event brief.

7pm – Brecon Beacons Night Hike begins.

9.30pm – Pen y Fan summit selfies.