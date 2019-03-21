THOUSANDS of patients - including many at the Royal Gwent Hospital - have been helped by British Red Cross staff and volunteers whilst attending emergency departments across Wales this winter.

And now the pilot scheme that has enabled that well-received practical and emotional support to be given, is to be extended until the end of September.

British Red Cross staff and volunteers have provided non-medical support, tailored to individuals and focused on their practical and emotional needs, has helped more than 25,000 people since last December, enabling many to leave hospital more quickly and with more confidence, so NHS staff can focus on clinical work.

Other support work has included collecting medication and test results, and accompanying patients to other hospital departments, and British Red Cross staff have provided transport and helped resettle people in their homes after they have been treated in the emergency department.

The Royal Gwent is among seven hospitals involved in the scheme, which has received Welsh Government funding to extend for six months beyond the end of March, when it was initially proposed that it finish.

"We will be extending this pilot to help us understand whether an assisted discharge service from emergency departments would add benefit all year round," said health minister Vaughan Gething.

“The Red Cross have been providing help to take pressure off NHS staff in our busy emergency departments all winter. They have been very well received by frontline staff and patients.

"The service has been especially helpful for people who are socially isolated, those at greater risk from harm because of substance misuse, and for people who have recently suffered bereavement.

"We will be commencing a competitive tender process as soon as possible to enable other third sector organisations to have an opportunity to deliver the service, with one eye on planning for autumn and winter 2019/20.”

Kate Griffiths, director of independent living and crisis response for the British Red Cross in Wales said the difference made through simple, kind acts cannot be underestimated.

"For example listening to someone’s concerns as they prepare to leave hospital, helping them get the shopping in when they get home - Red Cross staff and volunteers are there for reassurance and support, empowering people to take their first steps on the road back to independence," she said.

“We believe the role of the voluntary sector is key in helping health and care services to support patients, relieving pressure on the system and giving peace of mind to doctors and nursing staff that patients are being cared for as they move between home and hospital."