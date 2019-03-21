TACKLING hate crime in Wales and supporting its victims, will be backed by £840,000 of funding spread over two years.

Aimed at reducing the scale and impact of hate crimes, the funding will come from the Welsh Government’s European Transition Fund. The money will be shared across two strands:

• £360,000 for Victim Support Cymru to increase the capacity of its National Hate Crime Report and Support Centre;

• £480,000 for a funding scheme offering one-off grants to organisations who work with Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME), and minority faith communities to help tackle hate crime, mitigate the impact of Brexit, and provide reassurances following withdrawal from the European Union.

Victim Support Cymru already runs the All Wales Hate Crime Report and Support Centre and the extra funding will provide more resources to support victims of hate crime in Wales.

It will also fund training for the volunteers, who make up the majority of staff.

The Welsh Government will work closely with members of the Wales Race Forum to co-design the BAME grant scheme.

Statistics show that 74 per cent of hate crimes and incidents in Wales relate to race and/or religion, meaning BAME and minority faith communities are disproportionately affected, with often devastating impacts on victims, their families and the wider community.

The one-off grants will fund projects within organisations who already work in these communities, including those working with non-UK EU citizens, asylum seekers and refugees.

Deputy Minister and Chief Whip Jane Hutt announced the funding to mark the United Nations Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

“Wales has a proud history as a diverse and welcoming society and there is no doubt this will continue following Brexit. These announcements reflect the Welsh Government’s long-held commitment to championing justice and race equality across our nation," she said.

“However, we show no complacency and fully recognise the impact hate crimes have on our minority communities. With incidents such as in New Zealand, the threat of the extreme right is present globally and we must continue to send out the message that we abhor racism here in Wales."