A FAMILY have spoken of their desperation to be united with a long-lost member, who was put up for adoption more than 40 years ago.

Gabrielle Salvin was faced with every mother's worst nightmare - having to part with her child.

The young mother became pregnant and feared becoming an outcast in her deeply religious hometown in Belfast.

And aged just 20, she embarked on a frantic journey to Caerleon with two friends, where she could give birth in the comfort of knowing her hometown would not discover the secret.

MORE NEWS: A Newport man who has had his motorhome destroyed and dog mess thrown at him by vandals is demanding immediate action

She gave birth to her son in 1973, who was then put up for adoption in Caerleon by local nuns.

Gabrielle Salvin came to Caerleon in secret to give birth

But tragically the 46-year ordeal saw her to an early grave aged just 64 in December 2018.

And now Ms Salvin's surviving family members are on a quest to find her long-lost son.

Brother-in-law Michael Maguire said the family only discovered of Ms Salvin's child after her death.

"None of us knew," he said.

"We only found out when a relative told us of what had happened at the funeral.

"The relative also told us she was able to visit the baby for several weeks.

"Gabrielle had three other children and they remember her crying a lot and she would cry out the child's name. But at that time they did not know whose name it was."

MORE NEWS: Factory worker who grew up in Blackwood scoops £71 million Euromillions jackpot

And his wife, Tracy, added: "Understandably it had an effect on my sister throughout her entire life."

Mr Maguire also revealed the family has carried out hundreds of hours of research to find the relative.

He now hopes that by raising publicity that the son will make contact with his Northern Irish family.

"We believe he was adopted in late 1973 or in the beginning of 1974," he said.

"We desperately want to meet with him. It would mean the world to us to make contact with this family member.

"The family are asking the people of Gwent for help and information in the search for our family member who, unknown to him, has a large family circle back here in Belfast."

The family can be contacted on the e-mail traceymaguire68@gmail.com