GWENT Police are appealing for information following an assault in Bargoed.

A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with a fractured cheekbone, jaw and eye socket.

The incident which happened on High Street in the town, is reported to have taken place at around 2.50am on Sunday, March 17.

The statement from Gwent Police continued: “A 19-year-old man from the Caerphilly area suffered a fractured cheekbone, jaw and eyesocket and was taken to Prince Charles hospital for treatment.

“Officers are asking that anyone with any information to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log number 98 17/3/19 or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”