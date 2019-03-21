BEN White’s successor as South Wales Argus Newport County AFC player of the year will be crowned in two months’ time – but who is it going to be?

Voting for the award, to be presented at the South Wales Argus Sports Awards, closes at midnight tomorrow.

There isn’t long to cast your votes but you can still have a say in who picks up the prize by logging on to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/sportsawards.

Looking back over the years, there are some very popular names on the roll call of winners, including the likes of current squad members Dan Butler and David Pipe.

Gary Warren was the first recipient of the award in 2010, with Paul Bignot, Tony James, Chris Zebroski, Darren Jones and Mark Byrne also scooping the accolade.

So, who is in the running on this occasion?

Defenders and midfielders have featured heavily on the list of those to pick up the title, but 2019 could well be a striker’s year.

Look no further than the prolific duo of Padraig Amond and Jamille Matt who have scored nearly 40 goals between them this term.

Amond’s 21 strikes to date, including one in each round of the FA Cup, earned him international recognition with the Republic of Ireland.

He might not have made Mick McCarthy’s final party for Ireland’s upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers but for a 30-year-old playing in League Two a place in the provisional squad spoke volumes for his form.

While Matt is enjoying a profitable campaign alongside Amond, left-back Butler has also delivered time and time again.

The same can be said of the man on the opposite side of the pitch, Regan Poole, who only joined the Exiles on loan in January but has consistently shown his quality.

Robbie Willmott is another who embraced the success of the cup run and regularly produces displays that can’t be faulted.