THE mess that the UK Tory Government have made of Brexit has rightly driven everybody to distraction.

We are still uncertain of how the United Kingdom will leave the European Union.

Recently I voted with Welsh Labour colleagues to voice our opposition to the looming threat of a no-deal Brexit.

In a historic first both the National Assembly for Wales and the Scottish Parliament debated the same motion at roughly the same time both.

Both devolved institutions voted to support the motions that said that no deal was “completely unacceptable” and that Article 50 should be extended to “protect the interests of Wales, Scotland and the United Kingdom as a whole.”

l I will joined campaigners against the proposed development at the former opencast mine in Tirpentwys near Hafodyrynys on the steps of the Senedd. Labour councillor Carl Thomas and campaigner Andrew Lewis have been first class in their campaigning for their community’s concerns about the potential further damage to air quality.

l Equally local Labour Councillors Phillippa Marsden, John Ridgewell and Jan Jones have been at the forefront of the campaign to ensure Cwmfelinfach GP surgery continues to serve the community.

Whilst delighted at our success in retaining the GP surgery I have been disappointed with the reduction in opening times that have consequently impacted on constituents. I have expressed my concern to the chief executive of the health board.

l I received welcome news from the chief executive of Natural Resources Wales that it is their intention to re-open the scenic drive in 2020.

Rob Southall, who leads the Friends of Cwmcarn Forest Drive Group, has been working closely with me on the matter and I am looking forward to welcoming Rob and a group of thirty of his Coleg Gwent students to the Assembly next week.