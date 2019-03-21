THE new bag sorting policy at the Household Waste Recycling Centre in New Inn has seen a dramatic reduction in waste since it has been introduced.

The policy was introduced on Monday, March 4, and aims to reduce the number of recyclable items that are thrown away.

Residents are now asked to sort through any mixed bagged waste brought to the HWRC in a designated bag sorting area, with only non-recyclable items allowed in the Household Waste skip.

People who refuse to open their bagged waste at the HWRC are asked to return home.

Two weeks after the introduction of the new policy, Torfaen council has confirmed that the amount of waste that has been thrown away has been reduced significantly.

A council spokeswoman said: “There has been a 70 per cent reduction in the amount of waste being thrown away in the black bag skips by residents at the HWRC site.

“Thanks to residents for working with us.”

This figure is on target for what was set out in a council report prior to the introduction of the policy.

The council report said that over the last two years there had been a 20 per cent increase in the amount of rubbish bags being taken to the centre.

But analysis had shown that up to 70 per cent of the contents of these bags could be recycled at the site.

Between October 2017 and September 2018, residents delivered 2,186 tonnes of black bag waste to the centre – waste that had not been sorted.

The council said this cost £224,000 to dispose of.

With the introduction of the new policy, the council has advised residents to sort through their waste at home into recyclables and non-recyclables, and to make the most of the kerbside recycling scheme to recycle as much of their waste as possible.

The council has advised residents visiting the HRWC to make sure they are able to easily open any bagged waste ready for sorting.

Several councils in Wales have already rolled out the scheme, resulting in a “significant reduction” in the amount of residual waste deposited.

Some have seen reductions of up to 95 per cent.

The new policy is part of the council’s aim to reach the Welsh Government’s recycling rate targets.

Torfaen’s rate is currently 61 per cent, but this needs to increase to meet the Welsh Government target of 64 per cent by 2019/20 to avoid the possibility of fines.