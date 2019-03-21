A SERIES of events marking the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Welsh Assembly have been announced.

The first-ever Assembly Election was held on May 6, 1999, with the Assembly officially opened by the Queen later the same month.

And this summer a series of events celebrating the 20th anniversary of the landmark will be held.

On Monday, May 6 - exactly 20 years since the vote - a new exhibition charting the history of devolution in Wales will be unveiled at the Senedd.

And the following day presiding officer Elin Jones and first minister Mark Drakeford will address a special meeting of the Assembly with members elected since 1999. An event with present and former AMs and guests will also be held later the same evening.

In June a special joint sitting of the full Assembly with the new Welsh Youth Parliament will be held, and the following month a new Citizens Assembly, made up from representative members of the public, will gather in mid Wales to consider the main challenges facing Wales in the next 20 years.

Over the summer the Assembly will host events on a range of devolved issues, coinciding with events such as the Royal Welsh Show and the National Eisteddfod, while a photographic exhibition depicting work exploring the hopes and aspirations for a future Wales will tour Wales from September

The celebrations will culminate in the first-ever democracy festival, to be held at Cardiff Bay in September, which will include talks, exhibitions and debates, as well as evening music and comedy gigs.

Presiding officer Elin Jones - one of eight AMs who has served in the Assembly for the entire 20 years - said: “This anniversary presents a unique opportunity to reflect on how much Wales has changed over the past 20 years and the impact that devolution has had on our lives. In doing so we also have the chance to focus on the future.

"Through this programme of events our aim is to begin a new dialogue with people across the country about their ambitions for Wales and how the Assembly, the home of Welsh democracy, can help deliver that. “

The other AMs elected in 1999 still serving in the Assembly include Newport East's John Griffiths and Torfaen's Lynne Neagle, as well as ex-first minister Carwyn Jones.

As well as Ms Jones, education minister Kirsty Williams, deputy minister for culture, sport and tourism Dafydd Elis-Thomas, as well as Vale of Glamorgan AM Jane Hutt and South Wales Central's David Melding, have also had 20 years unbroken service.

Helen Mary Jones was also elected for Llanelli in 1999, and then Mid and West Wales in 2003 - she lost her seat in 2011 but was re-appointed, again as Mid and West Wales AM, in August last year following the resignation of Simon Thomas.