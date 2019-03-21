POLICE officers, staff and members of the public who all displayed bravery and commitment by going the extra mile have now been recognised in a ceremony.

From preventing a distressed person from jumping off a bridge to a woman who has served Gwent Police for more than four decades, these were just some of many recipients who received accolades at the Gwent Police Force Awards.

More than 100 people gathered at the Bryn Meadows Golf, Hotel and Spa, in Caerphilly, for the annual ceremony on Wednesday night.

MORE NEWS: Live Blog of awards evening

Chief Constable Julian Williams was the first to take to the stage and thanked people for their attendance.

"It is brilliant to see so many people here," he said.

"The winners of the various awards this evening truly deserve them."

There were a total of 15 awards up for grabs, with more than 60 people nominated.

Caroline Doidge was the first winner of the evening, who clinched the Community Officer of the Year Award.

Lesley Wood then won the Learning Commitment Award.

The person who nominated Ms Wood said: "Lesley takes a great responsibility in the running on the Welsh class.

"She has been running these classes and working towards a degree.

"I am so pleased over what she has achieved over the last 18 months."

MORE NEWS: Family's desperate search to find long-lost family member whose mother gave birth in secret and had the child adopted in Caerleon

And a courageous prize - Public Bravery Award - was won by Caerphilly resident Phylip Sollis.

Mr Sollis' terrifying ordeal saw him having to hold on to an officer's legs, who in turn was trying to prevent a man from jumping off Chartist Bridge in Blackwood.

Mr Sollis said: "I was walking back from Asda and I saw a man sitting on the other side of the bridge.

"I encouraged him not to jump and kept talking to him.

"A police officer went over the bridge and I held onto him to make sure he did not fall off."

Other winners included Nicky Brain who won the Leadership Award, Gareth Noyes and Colin Brooks jointly won the Commandant's Award, Rhys Grifftihs won the Volunteer of the Year Award, Jan Wilkins who won the Lifetime Achievement Award and Joan Richards who won the Special Recognition Award.