TRADING standards officers have issued fresh warnings over bogus council tax calls in Monmouthshire.

Scammers are calling residents and telling them they are entitled to a rebate on their council tax bill.

The caller, pretending to be from Monmouthshire County Council's tax team, then attempts to obtain bank card details.

“Residents have reported that callers appear convincing and already know their full name and address," Gareth Walters, Monmouthshire's trading standards team leader, said.

"They may also claim that the council holds incorrect information about the number of bedrooms and the council tax band of the property in a bid to make the rebate seem more plausible.”

If residents need to check their council tax information, they should contact the council's tax team on 01633 644640 or email counciltax@monmouthshire.gov.uk – alternatively, check online via www.monmouthshire.gov.uk

The trading standards team urged residents not to respond to phone calls or text messages suggesting they may be eligible for a council tax refund.

Monmouthshire’s cabinet member with responsibility for public protection, Councillor Sara Jones, said: “As we move into the months where Monmouthshire residents receive their new council tax bills, we think it’s possible scammers will use this opportunity to target people.

"Residents need to be very wary of anyone requesting bank card details over the telephone.”

– What to do if you have been targeted

Residents who want to report such calls and get practical advice should contact the Citizens Advice consumer services helpline on 03454 040506.