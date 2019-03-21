A UNIQUE piece exploring what it is to be a teenager in a world where political and personal issues collide at every turn is returning to the city centre.

Transporter by Catherine Dyson is a one-woman, spoken word piece and was developed in 2017 by talking to young people in Newport.

The development was part of Theatr Iolo’s Platfform programme, with schools and community groups throughout Newport working closely with Ms Dyson and the Riverfront Theatre.

Transporter now returns to the city where it was shaped for two shows at Riverfront Theatre, on Thursday, March 28, after premiering in Kolkata, India, earlier this year.

Transporter follows a thirteen-year-old girl called Maya who is always on the move, who is always looking for the last safe place on earth.

We meet Maya on the threshold of a new house in an ordinary city. From this everyday moment an epic story is woven, spanning decades and continents. Maya is both ordinary and extraordinary; schoolgirl, time traveller, shaman. Tales of classroom conflicts, flights across deserts, ice cream dreams and thwarted revolutions weave together.

Funny, fearless and frightening, the piece explores themes of identity, difference, conflict, and what it means to come or not come from somewhere.

Ms Dyson said: “Through conversations with young people, some of whom were quite disadvantaged, what struck me was they were quite outward looking in their interests and concerns about the world and about politics.

“ The youngsters I worked with were all aware of and troubled by events far beyond their own city and country – they were outward looking in their concerns and their questions.

“Transporter owes so much to these young people, it wouldn't exist without them. It tells a story which, like the young people who contributed to it, is anchored in Newport but also has its eyes on the horizon and beyond.”

Transporter, named after the Transporter Bridge, is set in Newport as Maya arrives in another home.

The audience learns she is both ordinary and extraordinary; schoolgirl, time traveller, shaman, telling a tale which spans decades and continents.

This production is suitable for 11+ and will be at Riverfront Theatre, on Thursday, March 28 at 1pm and 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £10.25, concessions tickets are £8.25 and school tickets are priced at £7.25.

Visit newportlive.co.uk/riverfront, or call 01633 656 757.