GWENT Wildlife Trust have launched a fundraising appeal to create a new nature reserve within the Gwent Levels.

The Trust has unveiled plans to purchase Bridewell Common near Magor, to protect the ancient marshland for wildlife, including the critically endangered water vole.

But to do so, the trust needs to raise £250,000 by July to buy the 81-acre site.

Manager Gemma Bodé said “Bridewell Common is such an important piece in the overall wildlife jigsaw of the Gwent Levels.

“No donation is too big, nor too small – every single penny we receive will help towards our work to protect all the precious creatures great and small found on the Gwent Levels."

She added: “Anyone who has ever visited our Magor Marsh Nature Reserve will know how special and vital that reserve is for wildlife, as result of the long term conservation work by Gwent Wildlife Trust and our loyal volunteers and supporters," said Ms Bodé.

“Given time and money we now have this unique opportunity to create another nature reserve on the Gwent Levels and plan to make Bridewell Common as special for wildlife and people as Magor Marsh.

“Having these two conservation-managed landscapes so close together will perfectly complement each other and will allow for more endangered wildlife to flourish over a larger area."

And TV naturalist Iolo Williams added: “The Bridewell Appeal really is everyone’s chance to support Gwent Wildlife Trust’s efforts to keep this wonderful corner of the Welsh Amazon - the Gwent Levels, secure for wildlife and people, now and for the future.

“I urge everyone to support the Bridewell Appeal in any way they can.”

However, Gwent Wildlife Trust warned that to restore the landscape to its full potential, substantial conservation management would be needed on the land and drainage ditches.

Gwent Wildlife Trust is also holding an official Bridewell Appeal launch event on April 9 at Magor Baptist Church hall.

To donate directly to the Bridewell Appeal visit www.gwentwildlife.org/appeal or call 01600 740600.