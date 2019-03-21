A MUCH-LOVED grandfather was killed in a 100mph Range Rover crash, an inquest heard today.

Property developer Peter Jones, 57, had been drinking at a barbecue then headed to a rugby club before getting behind the wheel of his car.

The inquest heard how Mr Jones had an argument with his new partner before storming out of the bar.

His Range Rover was later found split in two after he veered off the road and into trees – police investigators found the 4x4 was travelling at a minimum of 102mph.

Toxicology tests showed he had 137mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood – the legal limit is 80.

The hearing was told there was also cocaine in his system.

His partner Caron Dixon said Mr Jones had left her in a pub in Monmouth after he saw her talking to another man.

Business development manager Ms Dixon said she had been discussing work with the other man when he became jealous.

She said Mr Jones told her: "You have paid more attention to him than me."

Ms Dixon added: "He said he was leaving and walked off leaving me in the pub with his friends."

The couple had been out with friends before the tragic crash on the A40 Southbound near Dingestow in Monmouthshire on May 27 last year.

Ms Dixon said: "I cannot recall how much Peter had to drink.

"We went to Monmouth Rugby Club to watch a football match and everyone continued drinking, including Peter, and we went on to a bar in central Monmouth."

The hearing at Gwent Coroner's Court was told mechanic turned property developer Mr Jones would have been killed outright in the crash which split his car in two.

His daughter, Charlotte Gough, told the hearing: "Life without Dad has been extremely hard. He was always making a fuss of my children and interested in what they were doing. He will be sorely missed.”

Gwent Coroner Wendy James recorded a narrative conclusion saying Mr Jones, of Monmouth, died as a result of a road traffic collision having consumed alcohol and cocaine.

She said: "It’s apparent Peter should have been nowhere near the vehicle or any vehicle in the early hours of that morning.

“He was unfit to be in charge of a vehicle and by driving the vehicle on the A40 he risked not only his own life but the lives of others.”

A family tribute at the time described Mr Jones as "a much loved Dad, Son, Uncle and friend. Suddenly passed away on 27th May 18.

"He will be greatly missed by all. Miss you so much xxxxx.”

An online tribute left on the Argus website by a reader said: “Good night, God bless Pete. A lovely, lovely man who will be missed by us all at Newport MOT xxx.”