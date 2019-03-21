YOU would probably rather forget the date when we all have an hour less in bed but here's a little reminder any way.

Mother's Day this year is the day you need to put your clocks forward one hour. So forget that lie-in!

The UK switches to British Summer Time on Sunday March 31, at 1am with most mobiles phones and radio-controlled clocks making the change automatically.

To avoid confusion, remember the phrase 'spring forward, fall back'.

The clocks always go forward an hour on the last weekend in March in spring and go back on the final weekend of October in autumn.

It was first introduced during the First World War by Germany and Austria to save on coal usage.

George Vincent Hudson, a New Zealand entomologist in 1895, and British businessman William Willett have also been credited with the idea as a way of getting up earlier and so having more daylight hours after work.