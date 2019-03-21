AN AREA in Gwent has been ranked among the worst in Wales for average food hygiene ratings.

Blaenau Gwent was ranked at 17th out of the 19 local authority areas in Wales for its businesses’ overall food hygiene rating results.

The average score across its outlets was 3.93 out of five.

Torfaen, Caerphilly and Newport were also ranked in the bottom 10 areas - at 16th, 15th and 12th out of the 19 areas respectively. Their average hygiene ratings were 3.99, 4.04 and 4.30 respectively.

Monmouthshire was rated 8th and given an impressive average food hygiene rating of 4.37.

The results were put together by company High Speed Training which calculated an average rating by analysing every food businesses’ hygiene results in each of the 19 areas.

The areas’ results were compared and then ranked from one to 19, according to which ones averaged the highest.

Lee Batchelor, who led the data team on the project, said: “Our report aims to improve consumers’ understanding of the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme so they can make informed decisions around where to eat and drink.

“The ratings are based on more than just personal hygiene. There are different areas of inspection and the schemes do have their limitations. It’s just about understanding that and knowing where to get the right information.”

Overall, Wales achieved an average rating of 4.36 based on hygiene scores from 13,896 food establishments.

By law any business selling food in Wales must be inspected and have a food hygiene rating - from zero to five from the Food Standards Agency.

The rules around food hygiene ratings in Wales are slightly stricter than they are elsewhere in the UK.

Since 2013 it has been required by law for all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops - to display their hygiene rating in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

Takeaway menus are also required to include bilingual statements directing customers to where the rating can be found.

To look at the full set of results, visit the website bit.ly/2Fqtq6f