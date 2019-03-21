A PENSIONER is facing a lengthy prison sentence after being found guilty of a series of rapes against a girl and a woman in the 1970s and 1980s.

Malcolm Vickery, aged 72, formerly of Newport, but now from St Mary Street, Risca, was convicted by a jury at Cardiff Crown Court.

He was found guilty of six counts of rape, three of attempted rape, five indecent assaults and two of sexual assault.

Vickery was cleared of sexually assaulting a male complainant and acquitted on most counts relating to another woman, but the jury still have to consider one allegation of rape.

The defendant was found not guilty of three rapes, seven indecent assaults, three sexual assaults and one indecency with a child charge.

Cross-examining Vickery during the two-week trial, prosecutor Caroline Rees QC told him he had raped one of his victims when she was a teenager.

The defendant denied the allegations and said: “It was her idea to have sex.”

Miss Rees put it to him: “You raped her didn’t you? You threatened to bury her in the garden if she told anybody.”

Vickery again rejected her claim and told the jury of eight men and four women that this claim was untrue.

The defendant was found guilty of using his “Lassie-style dog” to carry out an “act of degradation” on her.

Miss Rees said of this assault: “The more she was crying, the more he enjoyed it.”

The prosecution told the court that Vickery had abused his second victim when she was a little girl.

Miss Rees said that during one attack she “could smell the alcohol on his breath” and told how she was “frozen with fear”.

She told the defendant: “She has told the truth, hasn’t she?”

He replied: “No, she’s telling lies.”

Vickery, who was defended by David Elias QC, was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced next month by Judge Rhys Rowlands.