THE first spring party conference of the season will be held this weekend, with Plaid Cymru travelling to Bangor.

The two-day event starting today, Friday, will include speeches from top figures in the party and discussions of pressing issues including Brexit and the Welsh NHS.

Today's events include a keynote speech by leader Adam Price, as well as an appearance by MEP Jill Evans and discussions of issues such as community pharmacies and staffing in the Welsh NHS.

On Saturday figures including South Wales East AM Delyth Jewell, deputy leader Rhun ap Iorwerth and former leader Leanne Wood will make speeches, while delegates will discuss issues including Wales' place in Europe post-Brexit and gender equality.

The two-day event will also see a series of a fringe meetings on issues including education, housing and election campaigning.

This will also be the party's first conference since the death of South Wales East AM Steffan Lewis in January.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats will hold their conference in Cardiff on the weekend of April 6 and 7, while Welsh Labour will travel to Llandudno the following weekend.

The Welsh Conservatives will hold their spring conference in Llangollen in the first weekend in May.

Argus politics reporter Ian Craig will cover all the events live through Twitter at @ArgusICraig