A BUNGLING burglar left a series of clues at crime scenes for the detectives hunting him after he stole jewellery following three raids.

Ian Brown’s DNA was found on the metal bar he used to break into a house in Pontllanfraith, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Steven Donoghue said he then left further evidence for the police at two further crime scenes after his DNA was also found on a torch and a glove following burglaries in Newport.

Judge Rhys Rowlands heard one of his victims was a 96-year-old woman, although she was not at home at the time of the raid.

His other complainants included a couple in the seventies.

The other two burglaries also took place when the houses he targeted were unoccupied.

Mr Donoghue said: “The defendant was spotted by police in an unmarked police car in Richmond Road in Newport and they knew he was wanted because of the DNA evidence.

“During the third burglary, DNA inside a glove belonging to the homeowner was found outside the house.

“The defendant had a rucksack and the items inside were spread out back at the police station and photographed.

“One of the losers – from the second burglary – was able to identify a set of coins that were his.”

The court heard he had also stolen jewellery of "sentimental value".

The 41-year-old Brown committed the raids between February and March last year.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary.

Mr Donoghue told the court that Brown was jailed for four-and-a-half years in August 2018 for separate break-ins.

Nigel Fryer, representing the defendant, said in mitigation that his client expressed “sorrow” for what he had done.

His barrister told the court that Brown had only started offending when he was aged 39, adding: “He had fallen on hard times and fallen into drug misuse.”

Judge Rowlands told the defendant, whose address was given as Parc Prison, Bridgend, his crimes had had a "dreadful effect" on his victims.

He was sentenced to a two-year jail sentence to run concurrently with the 54-month custodial term he received last year.