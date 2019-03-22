PRO-Brexit lorry drivers say they will bring the M4 to a crawl with ‘blockades and go slows’ in response to what they see as a ‘betrayal’ over Brexit.

At rush hour othis afternoon, around 100 protesters are gearing up to add to motorists' misery on an already congested stretch of the M4 in protest at the potential delay to Brexit.

The Welsh pro-Brexiteers plan to meet at Magor services at 6pm today, before taking to the motorway to cause delays around the Prince of Wales Bridge.

BrexitDirectAction @ActionBrexit Liam created this for us to end an incredibly successful week. Thank you fabulous followers ✅ See you tomorrow for sure. #GoWTO pic.twitter.com/Ss2JOyZvHe — Trucker World (@truckerworld) March 17, 2019

The 'Great British road block south Wales' will see lorries driving slowly up the carriageway to create a rolling road block.

The group is taking action against the threat of the country not leaving the EU on March 29.

The planned roadblock protest takes place just a day after a petition calling for Article 50 to be revoked caused the Parliament website to crash.

Much of the coordination is being carried out on social media.

The 'Great British road block' national page said: "Dishonourable MPs blocked our freedom date of March 29 so we will start blocking planes, trains and roads."

Organisers of the south Wales protests said: "Whilst we appreciate that this event will cause some disruption, we firmly believe, weighted against why we are feeling obliged to take such action, that this is now our only course of action."

A spokesman for Gwent police said: "Gwent police will support Highways England who are responsible for keeping our road network moving.

We will also deal with any unlawful obstruction or other motoring offences as they become apparent."

If the UK doesn't leave on March 29, the group of pro-Brexit lorry drivers claim they will do it again "until our voice is heard".