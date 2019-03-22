POLICE have appealed to the public to help them find a Monmouthshire man who has disappeared.

Marcus Mars, aged 39, was last seen on Wednesday evening.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Marcus is from the Abergavenny area and was last seen on Wednesday, 20th March 2019, at approximately 6.30pm in the Derwen Way area of the town.

"Officers are concerned for his welfare.

“Marcus was wearing a green jacket, grey bottoms and Nike trainers, and was carrying a rucksack.

“He is a white male, approximately 5ft 10in tall, of a slim build, with mousey brown hair and a distinctive walk."

The spokesperson added: “Anyone with any information relating to Marcus' whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting log 479 of 20/01/19.

“You can also Direct Message the Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter pages, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”