DEPUTY Housing and Local Government Minister Hannah Blythyn has announced more than £700,000 of EU and Welsh Government funding for the next phase of a project to transform the former Caerphilly Miner’s Centre into a centre for the community.

Visiting with Minister for Housing and Local Government Julie James, the Deputy Minister saw how the Caerphilly Miner's Centre for the Community has opened up parts of the building for local people to come together.

Ms Blythyn said: “This investment will help to more than double the floor space available and improve access to this important community facility. Caerphilly Miner’s Centre for the Community helps to bring people together, to help tackle social isolation and poverty, to support jobs, provide training and the accommodation of social enterprises.

“This beautiful old building which has served the community for so long is getting a new lease of life, and I look forward to seeing this centre flourish and grow.”

READ MORE:

'Betrayed' Brexit-backing truckers planning to cause rush-hour M4 chaos with blockades.

Mourners attend funeral of former Newport West MP Paul Flynn to pay final respects to giant of Welsh politics.

This bungling burglar left a DNA trail at homes he raided for jewellery.

The project is part of the Building for the Future programme, which is a Welsh Government and EU funded scheme providing £54m over six years to acquire, refurbish or re-develop unused buildings and land within or close to town and city centres across West Wales and the Valleys.

The fund is projected to stimulate further investment of at least another £54 million, injecting a total of £108 million boost to communities across Wales.

The Building for the Future funding for Caerphilly Miner’s Community Centre includes more than £214,000 of Welsh Government funding and more than £500,000 of European funding.

Katherine Hughes, secretary of Caerphilly Miner's Centre for the Community said: “We’re really excited about the prospects that this grant will bring.

"Since opening in 2015 our activities have grown and we have simply run out of space.

"Each week we now offer 30 activities to 350 people of all ages and circumstances, accommodate job-related courses and support 50 volunteers.

"The grant will enable us to expand our activities and better address key needs, like social inclusion, well-being and affordable places for small enterprises.”