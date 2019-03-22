A MAN who can turn violent when drinking was jailed after pushing a child into a cabinet and causing them to suffer a “nasty” cut above his eye.

David Morgan, aged 38, of Attlee Way, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, was the worse for wear when he committed the attack on January 3.

Prosecutor Nik Strobl told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant pushed the child in the back causing them to fall into a cabinet. The victim had a cut above their eye.”

He added that the defendant also assaulted a woman on the same day after grabbing her by the hair.

The pair were “terrified” during their ordeal, Mr Strobl revealed.

Judge Philip Harris-Jenkins heard how Morgan could turn violent after drinking alcohol.

Mr Strobl said the defendant also broke the door of another woman’s house, and that she had held him in a headlock before the police were called.

When they arrived, he told the court how Morgan had threatened to hang himself before he was arrested and added: “His eyes were glazed and he was aggressive towards the officers.”

The defendant admitted causing grievous bodily harm to the child, assault by beating against the woman, criminal damage and obstructing a police officer.

Mr Strobl said Morgan had 17 previous convictions for 23 offences, including two assaults.

The court heard he “is normally a pleasant person, but different when in drink”.

Meirion Davies, mitigating, said his client had entered early guilty pleas.

His barrister said: “He can’t really understand why he was drinking and got himself into that state.”

Mr Davies told the court the defendant was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, adding: “He was the subject of a serious assault in the summer of last year.”

Judge Harris-Jenkins said to Morgan: “You are the author of your own misfortune.”

He told him he had caused a “deep and nasty cut” to the child.

The judge added: “You have a history of long-term anxiety and depression and a reliance on alcohol.

“You are generally a pleasant person but in drink you become another type of character, one who is far more aggressive and violent.”

The defendant was jailed for a total of 12 months and ordered to pay a £140 victim surcharge upon his release from prison.