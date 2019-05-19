A GWENT-based nurse is playing a leading role in the latest campaign to recruit more nurses to come and work in Wales.

The third Train, Work, Live campaign is launched today, and while the aim is to attract as many nurses as possible, there is a focus this year on male nurses.

And Manchester-born Richard Desir - who works as a senior workforce transformation nurse with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, will be on the cover of the recruitment brochure.

Mr Desir moved to Wales with his family in 2007, and he says that has helped him develop his career and achieve a balanced lifestyle for himself and his young family.

“After qualifying as a Registered Nurse in 1989 I worked in a variety of clinical settings in the north of England," he said.

"Then I met my wife, who is Welsh and really wanted to raise her family in Wales. Moving to Wales to continue our careers here seemed the natural thing to do.

"Living in Wales is great from a career and family perspective. For people looking to try something new, come and see what Wales has to offer. I guarantee you won’t regret it.”

Only around one in 10 of Wales’ nurses are men, a figure which has remained static for many years. The situation is the same in other parts of the UK.

Of the 32,927 people working in nursing, midwifery and health visitor roles in Wales, just under 4,000 are male.

“This campaign has a really broad reach," said minister for health and social services Vaughan Gething. "We want to attract people who have been working in the nursing profession for years, as well as those who may be new to it, and even those who may have already left nursing but would consider returning to practice here.

"Wales has a huge amount to offer in terms of facilities and lifestyle, and I’m keen that we use this flagship campaign to ensure that we have the healthcare workforce we need both now and for the future.

“I also hope Richard’s example will encourage more men to consider nursing as a profession. We want as many people as possible to see nursing as a rewarding and fulfilling career.”

Train, Work, Live supports the Welsh Government’s long-term strategy for health and social services, A Healthier Wales.