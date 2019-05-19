MESSY and magnificent, the St David's Hospice Care Kolor Dash delivered a welcome splash of colour to an overcast Tredegar Park, in Newport, yesterday.

Hundreds of people of all ages - sunglasses at the ready - turned out on a day when they might ordinarily enjoy a bit of a lie-in, to run, jog or walk around a five-kilometre course.

At selected point, more than enthusiastic volunteers were ready to shower the participants in bright power paints, all of course, for a good cause.

Now in its fourth year, the hospice charity's Kolor Dash is getting more and more popular.

A record entry was achieved this year, with demand meaning that there was no opportunity this time for would-be entrants to turn up on the day.

"People love the Kolor Dash. It's great fun, a really good atmosphere, and people do it because they support the work that we do," said Kris Broome, director of fundraising and lottery at St David's Hospice Care.

"The popularity of the Kolor Dash is growing every year, and it's a big fundraiser for us. It's great because it is something people of all ages can do, and families can come along and get involved."



Plenty of participants were getting rainbow makeovers as the event proceeded yesterday, with outfits soon spattered in orange, green, red and blue paints.

Before and after the Kolor Dash, participants and spectators were entertained by the band The Sisterhood.

Entrants were encouraged to raise as much as in sponsorship as they could to help St David’s Hospice Care continue to provide a range of services and facilities for the thousands of terminally and seriously ill patients it cares for every year in Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire and Caerphilly.

These include providing clinical nurse specialists in palliative care - attached to designated GP practices - a hospice at home service, family support, social workers, welfare rights advisors, complementary therapies, including at outreach clinics, and Unicorn, its support service for children.

Western Power Distribution, Melin and DW Fitness First have supported the Kolor Dash this year.

“We’re very grateful to people for giving up part of their Sunday to take part, and thanks are due to those who provided the entertainment and supported us to stage this event," said Mr Broome.

Did you take part in the Kolor Dash? See if you can spot yourself in our photos, below. (All pictures: christinsleyphotography.co.uk)