POLICE are continuing to appeal for information as they hunt a man who tried to rob his victim at knife-point while wearing a black ski mask.

At 10.50am on Tuesday, May 7, in the lane that links Corporation Road to Black Ash Park in Newport, detectives say the suspect threatened a driver as he stood next to his car.

The knifeman demanded his car keys while brandishing a four-inch blade.

The victim managed to escape without injury.

The suspect is described as a mixed-race man, around 5ft 10in tall, and of medium build.

Police say he was wearing a black padded puffer jacket with a hood up, grey jogging bottoms, white or cream trainers, and his face was partly covered by a black ski mask.

Following the attempted robbery, he made off on a bicycle along Corporation Road in the direction of the Lysaght Institute.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have seen anything suspicious at the time, can contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 158 of 7/5/19. You can also direct message Gwent Police on Facebook and Twitter, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.