NEWPORT County AFC promotion hero Lenny Pidgeley has told Michael Flynn’s men to go out and make memories that will last a lifetime at Wembley on Saturday.

Christian Jolley and Aaron O’Connor got the goals, but Pidgeley was the star man as County beat Wrexham 2-0 in the 2013 Conference play-off final.

The goalkeeper was in inspired form to keep the Exiles’ Welsh rivals at bay at the home of English football before Jolley broke the deadlock four minutes from time and O’Connor added a second deep into stoppage time.

Six years on, Pidgeley is hoping history will repeat itself when his old club take on Tranmere Rovers in the League Two play-off final this weekend.

“That final at Wembley is definitely in the top three achievements throughout my career,” said the 35-year-old, who retired last year.

“I was on the bench for Chelsea in the 2005 League Cup final and I played a couple of games in the league in 2005 and 2006 when we won the league.

“But, in terms of really being a part of something, that 2012-2013 season was brilliant.

“I played nearly 40 games that season and winning promotion at Wembley is something I’ll never forget.

“We knew it would be tough because we hadn’t beaten Wrexham that season,” he recalled.

“They played really well on the day but as a side we usually found a way to win.

“We defended the best we could and I was called on quite a bit, but we knew that with players like Christian Jolley and Aaron O’Connor up front we could always get a goal.

“When Jolley went through, I couldn’t look. I half turned away and then I heard the roar.

“It was obviously a great feeling but I didn’t celebrate too much because there were still a few minutes to go and I knew they would throw the kitchen sink at us.

“I was emotionally drained and I just walked back into the net and took a drink and prepared myself for what was to come.

“I think they had about another 10 corners after we went ahead and it was hard work on a hot day.

“But we managed to keep them out and then Azza scored the second and I just went wild and started jumping up in front of the Wrexham fans. I knew it was job done then.”

Current Exiles boss Flynn was in midfield that day, while David Pipe lifted the trophy as captain and Robbie Willmott was an unused substitute.

“I keep in touch with Flynny via social media,” said Pidgeley, who made 74 appearances for the club between 2012 and 2014.

“I knew him from before Newport when I was on loan at Bradford [in the 2010-2011 season]. There’s never a quiet moment with him!

“He’s done a brilliant job and progressed the club so quickly. It’s a fantastic achievement.

“I got on really well with Pipey as well and hopefully it will be the perfect way for him to bow out with another promotion at Wembley.”

Pidgeley hung up his gloves in September when his long-term battle with depression was revealed.

“I’ve had a few clubs contact me to come and play for them but I’m just concentrating on my landscaping business and spending time with my family now,” he said.

“I’ve not been to a match since I retired but I’m not too far away so I might try to get to Wembley to cheer them on. I’ll have to get on to Flynny for a ticket!”