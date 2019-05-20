We love seeing your photos, and the South Wales Argus Camera Club is a great way to share your pictures. The group now has more than 3,000 members. We’ve chosen our favourite photos from across the past week to feature here. From adorable animals to inspiring shots of the beautiful Gwent countryside, the standard has stayed high yet again. You can share you own photos by joining our Facebook group. Send us a request to join at

facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup

Adele Jarvis took this image of bluebells in Trellech

Roger Fuller’s picture of the Newport Transporter Bridge at night

Richard Oses at Caerphilly Castle

Stacey Bowen’s dog having fun leaping over branches in Cwmbran

Wayne Gibbon snapped a shot of these moon daisies in Rogerstone

Alan Phillips captured this swan at Cwmbran Boating Lake