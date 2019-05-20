UPDATED 8.30am: Eastbound M4 traffic around Newport has now eased, and the westbound sections are now busier, particularly between junctions 24 (Coldra) and 26 (Malpas).

The travel time on the busy A467 Forge Lane section is currently six minutes.

TRAFFIC is building up on the M4 around Newport, with the eastbound section being the busier so far this morning.

The section between junctions 29 (A48M) and 24 (Coldra) is very busy, though traffic is moving.

The average speed on the busiest section - junctions 28-26 (Tredegar Park-Malpas) is currently 25mph.