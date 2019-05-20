THE award-winning Brendan O’Carroll and Mrs Brown’s Boys are in the midst of their brand new production Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Musical?

Irish comedy superstar Mr O’Carroll said: “Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Musical? will have you crying with laughter, tapping your toes and you will leave the show singing and smiling to yourself.

“We are having such fun doing this and can’t wait to share it not just with fans of Mrs Brown’s Boys, but to anyone who needs a good night out.”

Mrs Brown’s Boys has been voted the number one sitcom of the 21st century and won a plethora of prestigious awards.

This includes five BAFTAs, four National Television Awards, three TV Choice Awards, four IFTA awards, three TV Times Awards as well as RTS, TRIC and National Comedy Awards.

The Mrs Brown’s Boys live show has broken box office records across the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

If you haven’t experienced Mrs Brown’s Boys live show, this tour is set to be one of the hottest tickets for 2019 and is not to be missed

Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Musical? will be at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff for four days, starting on Thursday, June 13, and ending Sunday, June 16.

Book tickets on calling 029 2022 4488 or at motorpointarenacardiff.co.uk